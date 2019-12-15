Saudi crown prince personally sees off PM Imran

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday personally bid farewell to Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Riyadh International Airport.

PM Imran Khan was in Riyadh for a one-day visit where he met the Saudi leadership.

In his meeting with the Saudi crown prince the PM called for resolving the Middle East disputes and differences through diplomatic means.

During his meeting with the Saudi crown prince in Riyadh, the premier emphasized upon the strategic importance of Pakistan-Saudi relationship and termed it a pivotal partnership for peace, progress and prosperity.