Deepika Padukone rocks her classic black tee and denim look in latest pictures

Deepika Padukone rocked her fans's world with a recent Instagram update, in which she crushed a casual and chic look. The star posted a picture of her rocking a classic black T-shirt and blue denim jeans.



Padukone isn't just an actress who is known for skills on the big screen, but its also her amazing dressing sense that has her one of the most followed Indian celebs.

The star who has a huge following of 41.4 million slayed her latest posted with rocking a classic black tee, blue jeans which she paired with a bright yellow belt for an extra pop to color, and a matching pair of black platform heels.

On the work front, the star has just released a trailer for her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The story is based on the struggles of an acid burn victim. After the trailer aired, Deepika started to receive massive amounts of love and support online.

