Sharmila Tagore extremely proud of her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood emerging diva Sara Ali Khan's grandmother Sharmila Tagore was all praises for her granddaughter and said that she was extremely proud of her.



Sharmila Tagore recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor's chat show where the host asked her to pick the apple of her eye among the four grandchildren.

Over this, the former superstar had a sweet reply saying that they all are very different from each other and she was unable to choose any one.

Regarding Simmba starlet, Tagore said she was extremely proud of Sara Ali Khan.

"I am very proud of Sara. I love her interviews."

Sara who made her film debut with Kedarnath often praises her grandmother Sharmila Tagore and always speaks highly for her.

Not only her family, Sara Ali Khan has impressed everyone and has become one of the most loved Bollywood stars.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in adaptation of 1995 comedy movie Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan.