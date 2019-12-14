Arjun Kapoor has respect for 'outsiders who have it tough' while star kids 'have an edge'

Bollywood is often rife with the perpetual debate of nepotism in the industry and how the newbies without any connection to the bigwigs face a harder time than star kids.

Arjun Kapoor giving his take on the discourse and the much-talked about issue nodded in agreement to those who believe that children of established actor have a path laid out in front of them whereas outsiders have to struggle to get the same opportunity with more or less the same talent.

“Industry kids, for better or worse, have certain inculcated education about how to go about things and that’s the benefit of experience that we get by living within. So that’s the advantage,” he said in an interview with PTI.

“It saves your time and upsetting a few people. People who come from outside they really have it tough and I respect people like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal for that matter,” he added.

On the professional front, Arjun’s latest offering Panipat starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt opened to an underwhelming response and was soon after its release, termed a ‘flop’ by critics.