Deepika Padukone wins Crystal Award for being an active voice for mental health

Bollywood's ultimate queen Deepika Padukone is a favourite in B-Town not just for the magic she weaves on screens but also for being a strong voice in issues pertaining to mental health that often face negligence.

The 33-year-old Padmaavat actor is now getting the accolade she deserves for being a loud and clear voice in support of mental health.

Deepika bagged the 26th Annual Crystal Award for spreading awareness about mental health.

"With more than 300 million people suffering from the illness, depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability in the world today and a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease," she said.



"It is therefore increasingly clear that now more than ever before, we need to aggressively address what is an invisible and overlooked health and social burden," she added.



"I am humbled and deeply honoured to be chosen for this year's Crystal Award and dedicate the award to the millions around the world who experience stress, anxiety and depression, and other forms of mental illness," she went on.