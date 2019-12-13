close
Fri Dec 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 13, 2019

Gigi Hadid showers love on Taylor Swift as she rings in 30th birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 13, 2019

Birthday wishes are pouring in for Taylor Swift who turned 30 on Friday.

Millions of  fans from across the world  took to social media platforms to greet the  singer.  

Supermodel Gigi Hadid also posted a lovely message on her Instagram to   wish the American singer and  songwriter.

" My T! An old soul celebrating 30 years here... and what a phenomenon you are," she said on her Instagram while tagging the "Shake it off" singer.

Expressing her love  for   Taylor Swift, she further wrote"  It’s rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity. I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you sister !!!! HAPPY BDAY @taylorswift."

Gigi Hadid also shared a couple of pictures and a video of Taylor Swift's performance  on her Instagram post.



Latest News

More From Entertainment