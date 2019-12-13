Gigi Hadid showers love on Taylor Swift as she rings in 30th birthday

Birthday wishes are pouring in for Taylor Swift who turned 30 on Friday.

Millions of fans from across the world took to social media platforms to greet the singer.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid also posted a lovely message on her Instagram to wish the American singer and songwriter.



" My T! An old soul celebrating 30 years here... and what a phenomenon you are," she said on her Instagram while tagging the "Shake it off" singer.



Expressing her love for Taylor Swift, she further wrote" It’s rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity. I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you sister !!!! HAPPY BDAY @taylorswift."

Gigi Hadid also shared a couple of pictures and a video of Taylor Swift's performance on her Instagram post.







