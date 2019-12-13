SHOCKING: Rihanna'a documentary sold for whopping $25 million to Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has just acquired the rights of a documentary chronicling the life and times of famed Barbados singing sensation Rihanna, according to Hollywood Reporter.



The film has been on the cards for several years and is helmed by Peter Berg, who worked with the Umbrella singer in the 2012 film Battleship.

"With unparalleled access into the singer’s life and more than 1,200 hours of footage," The Hollywood Reporter writes, "the doc offers private insights into Rihanna’s personality, sense of humor, work ethic, family and love."

Meanwhile, the release date of the film has been kept under wraps.

The $25 million figure is the same amount paid last week by Apple for a documentary about pop star Billie Eilish to air on its streaming service Apple TV+.