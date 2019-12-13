Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar’s film gets a title

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan will be starring with Bhumi Pednekar in their next film. Their collaboration, after doing the rounds for long has finally been confirmed as the makers of the movie revealed its title recently.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the Shashank Khaitan’s project will be given a title Mr. Lele. “

After contemplating several options, the makers have zeroed in on Mr. Lele as it suits the story best.”

Mr.Lele is reported to have a comic script with a humorous plot that will portray an entirely new avatar of the actors.

The project that will be reuniting Varun and Shashank for the third time after the two super hit films, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, is in its pre-production phase and is expected to roll out in March 2020.

On the professional front, the Badlapur star is busy shooting for his father, David Dhawan's film, Coolie No 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film will hit the cinemas on May 1, 2020.

On the other hand, fans will see Kiara in Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar-starrer, Good Newwz. Besides that, Bhumi will soon be performing in an action movie, Takht along with Ranveer Singh.