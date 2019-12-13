Nawazuddin Siddiqui stays on set despite receiving heartbreaking news of sister's passing

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a renowned actor who never fails to impress the public with his dedication and commitment towards his craft. He has starred in a number of popular productions over the years.



Recently an example of his strength and dedication came to light after the star did not fail to come in front of the camera, despite receiving a devastating news, only moments prior.

News broke out just recently regarding the death of Nawaz's sister due to advanced stage breast cancer. The news came while Nawaz was shooting for director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's film No Land's Man in New York.

The star impressed the director and crew as he got through the scene without getting emotional or stumbling.

The actor did not let the news break out to his fellow cast or crew members until much later. When the director was made aware, he penned down his experiences working with Nawaz during this difficult time, through his personal Instagram account.

He wrote, "Life of an artist! While rehearsing a scene from No Land's Man, Nawazuddin Siddiqui became slightly emotional but, since he is extremely professional, he quickly regained his composure. Later on I came to know the reason. The scene I mentioned was between him and his sister whose reel name was Saima. He asked me if I knew his sister's name is Saima too. I answered negative as my script was written five years ago and I had no idea about his sister."

"He then told me his sister Saima has been suffering from cancer for eight years and he has been trying everything he could to help her in this battle. So whenever he had scenes (phone conversations) with Saima, he was feeling extremely emotional."

He further went on to say, "Two days ago, while we were shooting a scene, he received a call. We had no idea what was going on. He completed the scene brilliantly. After we packed up, I came to know he lost his sister while we were shooting that scene." The note further read, "While coordinating everything back home, he continued his shoot and made sure our New York shoot is completed."







