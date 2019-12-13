Is Salman Khan getting married? Arbaaz Khan spills the beans





The Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan shares a strong bond with his brother, Arbaaz Khan, who recently has opened up about the Sultan actor’s marriage rumours while talking about his own personal life in an interview.

Their upcoming film, Dabangg 3 is keeping the entire cast of the film in spotlight soon after the trailer of the film was released. Amidst the entire buzz the film maker, who always stands by his brother, was once again asked about Salman's marriage.

To one of the most frequently asked questions, the Dabangg actor said, “People have spent their entire life on what's going to happen with this man and when is his marriage? I mean, listen don't you get tired? The day he (Salman) wants to get married, he himself will announce that he’s getting married,” reported E-Times.

Moreover, Arbaaz, who is also being linked with Giorgia Andriani, talking about his personal life revealed,“When I’m dating somebody I really don’t know as of now from now to whenever that question will arise, where it’s going to go. If you ask me, whether I’m happy in the scenario that I am in right now? Yes, I am very happy. Am I dating Giorgia? Yes, I’m dating Giorgia. So, that I can admit because that’s foolish for me not to admit that.”

The Nirdosh actor also said that he will make an announce when he plans to get married. He added, “Okay, but as far as making us giving it out there that oh, I am going to I’m not going to Who knows? And why should I even say it even if I know? When it happens you will get the invite or I will announce it. So I guess people should not be very impatient to know about what’s happening.”

The two brothers will be seen in one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Dabangg 3 releasing on December 20, this year.