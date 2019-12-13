Kareena Kapoor on hoping the paps neglect Taimur if Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have kids

Kareena Kapoor is one of B-Town's A-list celebrities. However, ever since the birth of her son, the family has become press-favourites. Paps can't seem to get enough of little Taimur and that seems to be a sensitive topic for the family.



Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly the apple of the world's eye and it seems that the press has a hand in this booming popularity.

However, time and time again, Saif and Kareena have talked about the ever increasing interference the press is creating on their lives, all for a few pictures. The parents worry how this popularity might effect their child after he grows up.

Kareena Kapoor mentioned, in her radio chat show What Women Want that she hopes the paps will start to neglect Tamiur if Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a kid of their own.

During the interview, Saif's mother, Sharmila Tagore seemed to be in the same boat. She made a point, highlighting the fact that the attention might not be bothering the little tot at the moment, however, as time progresses, it might become a hurdle for the family.

She was quoted as saying, “Later on, when he is grown up enough to really access social media, he will be bombarded by so much information. But, I feel what the media does is it builds you up and then suddenly dumps you. Tomorrow, Virat Kohli and Anushka will have a child and Taimur might be neglected.”