Janhvi Kapoor stuns fans in red-hot look in recent photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor left fans stunned after a photo shoot of the actress went viral and swept the internet.
Fans had their jaws drop when pictures of the breathtaking beauty came out. From film critics to co-stars, all praised the actress on her look. Her social media handle is also one of the most active among B-Town celebrities.
Kapoor donned a bright red form hugging piece, embellished with a belt to tie the look together. The star paired fiery red outfit with a pair of matching stiletto heels that further enhanced her look.
Check out some of her pictures below!
