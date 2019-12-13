close
Fri Dec 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 13, 2019

Janhvi Kapoor stuns fans in red-hot look in recent photoshoot

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 13, 2019
Janhvi Kapoor shows off her gorgeous red outfit in photo op and the internet can't stop staring. Photo: Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor left fans stunned after a photo shoot of the actress went viral and swept the internet. 

 Fans had their jaws drop when pictures of the breathtaking beauty came out. From film critics to co-stars, all praised the actress on her look. Her social media handle is also one of the most active among B-Town celebrities.

Kapoor donned a bright red form hugging piece, embellished with a belt to tie the look together. The star paired fiery red outfit with a pair of matching stiletto heels that further enhanced her look.

Check out some of her pictures below!


Latest News

More From Bollywood