Kareena Kapoor receives the warmest comments from Sharmila Tagore on relationships with daughter-in-laws

Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor as a daughter and mother-in-law duo seem to have the best of relationships. A large number of public appearances seem to support that claim. Sharmila even guest starred in her daughter-in-law's radio chat show as her very first guest.



On the show, Kareena asked her mother-in-law about her 75th birthday and raised a rather interesting question. She asked about the difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law. The veteran actress gave the most shocking at simultaneously heart warming answer.

She was quoted as saying, "Well, a daughter is someone you’ve grown up with, right? So you know her temperament, you know what makes her angry and how to deal with that person. You’re meeting your daughter-in-law when she is an adult already and you don’t quite know what her temperament is like, so it takes time to gel. The new girl, your daughter-in-law, is coming to your house so you need to welcome her and make her more comfortable.”

Taking a trip down memory lane, the star reminisced about the past amd said, “I remember when I got married… I am a Bengali, I like my rice. And they were all roti-phulka eating people. I love my fish and Tiger hated fish. You know, that kind of adjustment. They seem very minor but they are not really, in the long run.”

She also warned families, stating that mother-in-law's should not interfere in a young couple's marriage as much and allow their children to grow and adjust. She stated, “If I say, ‘When my son was young, this is what he liked and this is his favorite dish’… All that showing off can be a bane. You should allow their relationship to grow more than try and take over."

The way the pair greeted each other on set had the whole world in awe, the sassy comrade seemed too ooze from them both.

Check out a video of their meeting down below!