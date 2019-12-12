Deepika Padukone opens up about picking 'Chhapaak' for her next Bollywood-starrer

Deepika Padukone has been preparing for a comeback to the silver screen with the release of her new film Chhapaak. The movie is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

Chhapaak will go on to detail the journey of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal, the emotions that she went through and how she held on through her journey.

After the film's trailer released, Deepika had a live chat on Instagram with her followers. She went on to answer some of their questions regarding the movie, for the star felt that it was a story which needed to be told.

She posted the poster of the film to her Instagram with the caption, "Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not.What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey..."

As she went on to explain her reasoning for picking out the film, the star went on to say, "I feel like will be a mess throughout the #Chhapaak campaign because I am a very emotional person and feel very passionately about this issue."





