Wed Dec 11, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 11, 2019

Janhvi Kapoor beams with radiance as she is snapped stepping out into the night

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 11, 2019
Janhvi Kapoor beams with radiance as she is snapped stepping out into the night. Photo: wikibio

Janhvi Kapoor is a Bollywood sensation. Her kindhearted, warm and composed demeanor makes her a fan -favourite. The Bollywood star never fails to capture the heart of her fans, even when all she is doing is heading out into town.

The star has garnered a lot of fame ever since her performances as Sridevi aired. Janhvi is one Bollywood star who knows how to keep the masses entertained and finds herself in the headlines on a daily basis, for all the right reasons.

She recently stepped out into town, donning a brown top over an animal print skirt and a sling bag. She was even snapped smiling at the photographers on her way to her car.

Check out the pictures below


