Wed Dec 11, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 11, 2019

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can't stop laughing regarding a Twitter cat video

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 11, 2019
Priyanka Chopra Jonas can't stop laughing regarding a Twitter cat video. Photo:thedailybeast

Priyanka Chopra is well-known for being active on social media.  Amidst her busy schedule and hectic lifestyle, the star seemingly effortlessly tends to manage her schedule with utmost grace.

Recently, the star shared a lighthearted post which caused her and her fans to break down into fits of laughter.

Apart from being a self-acclaimed dog lover, the star has a soft spot for another one of mother nature's animals, the friendly feline. She recently sent Twitter roaring in laughter, after she shared a post of cat owners trying out cat face filters.

The video showcases humans being scratched by their furry friends, while some cats were too shocked to even move a muscle. Priyanka captioned the post, writing, "So funny!!!!! dying!!!”

Check out her post below


