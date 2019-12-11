Mahesh Bhatt reveals his views regarding films, their gross net production value and longevity

Mahesh Bhatt, renowned director in Bollywood, recently took to Twitter to elaborate on his preference on looking towards the longevity of a film, rather than its gross debut collection amounts.

He tweeted, "I am more interested in the longevity of my films than by their debut grosses. I ask does it have anything to say in 10 years or 20 years? Could it still have legs? Could it still be around? History is rife with films that we love today that were ‘bombs' on their opening weekend."

His most popular production, Zakhm is considered to be one of his most finest pieces of directorial works, to date. the film ended up winning Ajay Devgn a National Award as the Best actor, featuring a number of other well renowned stars.

This Wednesday, the director revealed his interest in broadening his horizons and venturing off into the world of digital film making with a web series. The story he has in mind revolves around the relationship between a struggling film maker and a top actress of the seventies.

