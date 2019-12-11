Sara Ali Khan mesmerizes fans as she emulates Rekha, calls herself the actress's 'sasti' version

Sara Ali Khan has channeled her inner Umrao Jaan after emulating legendary actress Rekha in a hilarious Instagram post wherein she amused fans by attempting poetry too.

The Simmba starlet posted a bunch of pictures of herself gazing at the camera and captioned them with her now-popular ‘Sara Ki Shayari.’

“In aankhon ki masti,

Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut sasti,

Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi hasti

She says all this and then voh fasti.

#sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery,” Sara’s caption read.

She called herself a sasti [cheap] version of the iconic actress Rekha on whom the song ‘Inn Aankhon Ki Masti’ was picturized.



The hilarious post prompted a response from her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan. “U have a lot of free time,” he commented.

Sara will next be seen opposite rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Aaj Kal.