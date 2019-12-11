Sara Ali Khan mesmerizes fans as she emulates Rekha, calls herself the actress's 'sasti' version

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sara Ali Khan has channeled her inner Umrao Jaan after emulating legendary actress Rekha in a hilarious Instagram post wherein she amused fans by attempting poetry too.
The Simmba starlet posted a bunch of pictures of herself gazing at the camera and captioned them with her now-popular ‘Sara Ki Shayari.’
“In aankhon ki masti,
Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut sasti,
Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi hasti
She says all this and then voh fasti.
#sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery,” Sara’s caption read.
She called herself a sasti [cheap] version of the iconic actress Rekha on whom the song ‘Inn Aankhon Ki Masti’ was picturized.
The hilarious post prompted a response from her Coolie No 1 co-star Varun Dhawan. “U have a lot of free time,” he commented.
Sara will next be seen opposite rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Aaj Kal.
