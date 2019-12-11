Salman Khan’s dance video with paparazzi on 'Munna Badnam Hua' goes viral

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the Bollywood superstar, who is leaving no stone unturned for its promotions, has brought the film in the headlines once again after he was seen grooving to the song Munna Badnam Hua with the paparazzi.

The Sultan actor who is busy promoting the third installment of his famed action film Dabangg stole the spotlight with his video going viral on social media.

Salman removed his waist belt and did the signature step of his trending song with the cameramen during the promotion of the film. The fans can’t help but share this moment.

Munna Badnam Hua has been recently released and getting a lot of appreciation from fans. The track is the spin-off of the older version Munni Badnaam Hui.



Dabangg 3 is also starring Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz along with Saiee Manjrekar, who will make her debut. The film will be released on December 20.