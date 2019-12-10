Deepika Padukone gets emotional at 'Chhapaak' trailer launch

Deepika Padukone couldn’t hold back her tears while talking about her role of an acid attack survivor about her upcoming film Chhapaak at its trailer launch.

Deepika’s Chhapaak is getting a huge response for a heart touching story-line and the remarkable performance by the 33-year-old actor.

The Padmaavat star along with the film director, Meghna Gulzar attended the trailer launch event of the film and shared her experience. She said, “This will be my most special film. I’m lost for words.”

Deepika, talking about the message of the film, also shared that the society needs to change the way it treats survivors. The Bollywood superstar further expressed that she wishes that people connect with the film.

The glimpses of the Deepika and Vikrant Massey-starrer are making waves not only among fans but also the media fraternity.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the trailer of the film on his Twitter account and called it ‘heartbreaking’.

The film portrays the journey of an acid attack survivor when she takes a stand and decides to seek justice as she goes through the court cases and investigation followed by cold response of the society.

Chhapaak is set to release on January 10, 2020.