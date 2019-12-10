Alia Bhatt slammed for walking away with award before ceremony, netizens say it was ‘fixed’

Alia Bhatt was seen walking away with her coveted Star Screen Award before the ceremony took place, in a video that is going viral of late.



The actress was slammed and bashed for collecting the award with her action implying that such ceremonies are fixed.

According to a tweet doing rounds on the internet, Alia received the Best Actress award before the actual event and she was seen exiting from the back door of the venue.

“Here is Alia Bhatt walking away with her Best Actress Award (backdoor exit) before the actual show began. Alia’s Manager: Abhi nahi Daaloge na? (Photos) Papz: Nahi ek ghante baad. Alia’s M: Nahi 7 baje ke baad. Papz: Okay 8 baje ke baad #AwardFixing #OnlyInBollywood #Exposed,” the tweet said.

Amongst the ones slamming Alia is Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel who wrote the following post:

On the other hand, internet users opined, “Haha what was this. This shows there’s no an authenticity & credibility of so called awards & such celebs,” one person commented under Rangoli’s tweet.

Alia won the honour for her performance in the hit film Gully Boy, which has been selected as India’s official entry at the Oscars.