Janhvi Kapoor's photos with friend Orhan go viral on internet

The latest photos of Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor with her best friend Orhan Awatramani have taken the internet by storm.



Recently, Janhvi attended an event in all-white mini dress and the Dhadak starlet was snapped with her bestie.

Orhan could also be seen wearing a white shirt with white ripped jeans.

The new pictures were shared by the actress herself on her Instagram story. The photos have gone viral on the internet.

Besides, Janhvi her sister Khushi Kapoor, is also often seen posing with Orhan.

On the work front, Janhvi recently wrapped up the first schedule of Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The film will be released next year.

She will next be seen in The Kargil Girl, slated to released on March 13, 2020.