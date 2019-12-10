Sara Ali Khan rescued by Kartik Aaryan on stage as she trips amid rift rumours

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been making headlines lately over a reported rift but it looks like the two are still good friends as the latter came to the rescue of the diva on stage at the Star Screen Awards.



During a slot at the event, Kartik and Sara looked adorable as they drove in a car on stage. The Luka Chuppi actor also saved her co-star from falling as she almost tripped while everyone was amazed with their moves as they danced off on the famed track Dheeme Dheeme. The actors were also joined by Shahid Kapoor for the trio dance on the song Aankh Marey.

All these amiable moments have evaded the rumors of their dispute. The two were signed together for the film, Aaj Kal, after Sara had confessed of having a crush on Kartik on Koffee With Karan last year. Their film is releasing on February 14, 2020

