Ranveer Singh raves over Sara Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor's never-ending conversation

Ranveer Singh after playing cupid for Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is now helping the latter befriend another B-Town megastar — Shahid Kapoor.

Ranveer caught up with his Padmaavat co-star on the red carpet of 2019 Star Screen Awards and the two were goofing around putting an end to their feud rumors. Not only this, the 34-year-old star pulled in Shahid and Sara together and stood beside them donning a somewhat a cute and witty smile as the two conversed.

The Gully Boy actor, who flaunted a dapper look with his black turtle neck with the snake skin blazer and matching glasses, also stole the spotlight when he danced off to a few steps with his Simmba co-star on the famed song Aankh Mare during the red carpet event.

On the processional front, Ranveer will soon be starring in his upcoming film, 83, the biopic of Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev. The film will be released in April 2020.