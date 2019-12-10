Shah Rukh Khan became the inspiration for this Indonesian star's acting dream

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys fame and glory not only in Bollywood but his remarkable acting skills have won millions of hearts all around the world. And an Indonesian actor's recent win is proving exactly that.



SRK reacted to Muhammad Khan, an Indonesian actor who dedicated his award to King Khan during the 2019 Citra Awards, on Twitter.

The 54-year-old star often receives a lot of love from many international fans much like a recent circulating video shows an Indonesian actor thanking thanking the Indian cinematic icon for being an inspiration for him.

"I would like to thank the one and only King Khan. Shah Rukh Khan, I hope you are going to watch this video" he expressed. "Actually, you are the reason why I wanted to become an actor when I was 10. So, tonight, I would like to share this award with you as well. And I hope I can meet you one day," he said as he also sang the 1998 hit Mere Mehboob from SRK’s film Duplicate.

The Dilwale superstar replied to the video, wishing the actor for his success. He tweeted, "I am so glad for your success. Will meet you soon. Have a good life and keep feeling as an actor and thanks everyone for bringing this to my notice."

Shah Rukh was last seen in his film, Zero co starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and is currently on a break. However, he soon will be working on few mega projects.