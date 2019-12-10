Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor picked Kashmir as their wedding location?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage rumours are always making rounds from time to time and it looks like the news is out once again.

The lovebirds are already making headlines with the promotions of their upcoming movie Brahmastra and often make fans go crazy with their adorable pictures together. All these moments often make fans curious about their wedding. However, it is believed that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot coming year.

If rumours are to be believed, the duo will take a month long break from their busy schedules after wrapping up their ongoing projects. A destination wedding will be held in Kashmir next year, as Alia reportedly fell in love with the venue during the shooting of the film, Raazi back in 2017, reported Mumbai Mirror.

On the work front, the Gully Boy actor will be seen in her upcoming films, Sadak 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the other hand, Ranbir will be starring in Yash Raj film’s action movie, Shamshera which is set to release next year.