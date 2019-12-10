Beyoncé has the best response to all those asking about her pregnancy

The ultimate queen, Beyoncé appears to be ticked off by the numerous rumours making rounds about her getting ready to welcome another addition in her family.

The 38-year-old diva seems to be done with the public trying to force themselves into her private life as she finally addressed the gossip rife all around about her pregnancy.

Speaking to Elle, Beyoncé stated: "Get off my ovaries!"

The singer who shares three children with husband Jay Z, seven-year-old Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir who turned two.

Before she welcomed her first child, the vocal powerhouse had also gone through a miscarriage which she terms as a life changing tragedy.

"I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else," she had said.

"Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger," she added.

"If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them," she said.