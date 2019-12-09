Shah Rukh Khan on recent failures in Bollywood: 'Sometimes you don't tell it well'

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has reigned over the industry over an extensive period but of late, the actor's films have received tough luck.

Opening up about the bumps on the road he faced during his career with the flop films, Khan in conversation BBC's Tom Brook, appeared to be quite accepting of his failures.

“I think we just made bad films… You have to realise you set out to tell a story, sometimes you tell it well, and sometimes you (don't),” he said.

"In India, everybody knows how to play cricket and how to make movies," added the Zero actor, who's Red Chillies Entertainment has been producing films like Bard of Blood and Badla, in spite of the failures.

"I cannot intellectualise a failure or a success, I cannot simplify or oversimplify a failure or a success… I really believe there's no one reason for a movie going wrong, except for the fact that I truly believe I told a story badly," said SRK.