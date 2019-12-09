Deepika Padukone announces the trailer release of ‘Chhapaak’

Deepika Padukone has come forth announcing the trailer release date of her upcoming movie Chhapaak and fans are more than eager to watch it.

After months of speculations, it has been revealed that Chhapaak’s highly anticipated trailer will be out tomorrow (Tuesday).

Deepika took to Instagram to share the teaser of the movie in the following post:

“A moment is all it took... Trailer out tomorrow.Keep watching this space... #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar @vikrantmassey87 @_kaproductions @foxstarhindi @mrigafilms,” Deepika captioned the trailer.

Check it out here

Orbiting the story of an acid attack survivour Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

