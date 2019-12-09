Fans anxiously await Sushmita Sen’s comeback after 10-year hiatus

Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994, last starred in the movie No Problem, with Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt, and various others.

Fans did not get to see Sushmita in any other projects by the star and after news of her 10-year-long hiatus broke, the internet was sent into a frenzy and a large number of people are anxiously waiting to hear from the star.

Much to their surprise, on Monday, the star announced her comeback through her Instagram handle. She only recently shared a picture of herself posing by the window.

She captioned her post with the words, "I have always been in awe of love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus...unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime"

Check out her post below



