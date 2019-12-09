DG ISPR shoots down news of Pakistan-Iran forces 'jointly patrolling' border

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor dismissed on Monday the news reports claiming that Pakistan and Iran security forces carried out ‘joint patrolling’ at the Taftan border.

According to the DG ISPR on Twitter, the news is ‘factually incorrect’ as there is no joint patrolling taking place at the Pakistani borders.

Maj Gen Ghafoor clarified that the patrolling is held at the respective sides of the border by the respective forces.

“There is no joint patrolling anywhere on Pakistani Borders. Patrolling/ operations if required are always on respective sides by respective forces through coordination,” the DG ISPR said in a tweet.

According to Deputy Commissioner Chagai Fateh Khan Khajjak, the border security forces don’t hold joint patrolling, adding that Pakistani and Iranian forces patrol their respective sides of the border.