Ranveer Singh kisses Shahid Kapoor, putting an end to feud rumours

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's rift has been under the public eye since a while now but turns out, the two may finally be ready to drop their weapons.



The Kabir Singh actor extended an olive branch to his Padmaavat costar in the most endearing and adorable way that caught the eye of the public and left everyone with chuckles.

The two were photographed together at the Star Screen Awards 2019 embracing each other in a hug with Ranveer coming forward and dispelling all rumours that had been rife about their rift.

Rumour had it earlier that the two superstars had not gotten along with each other on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. The hearsay was somewhat solidified after the Jab We Met actor confessed in an interview of feeling like an 'outsider' during the filming process.

The admission was addressed by Ranveer in another interview who said he did his best to make his costar feel comfortable and at home.