PCB officials turn to Wasim Akram in bid to lead cricket committee

Senior members of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have hoped that former skipper Wasim Akram would take charge as the chairman of the cricket committee as he is "a strong candidate for the job", according to sources.

Following the resignation of Wasim Khan on Sunday, it has been said that the senior members of the board will approach Akram, who is currently a member of the cricket committee, in this regard.

According to sources, the PCB officials will be taking a decision in the next 15 days following a discussion with other former cricketers and other committee members before the Bangladesh series.

Meanwhile, Khan, who will now only be a member of the committee, has said that the post would be best held by a former cricketer. "There should be autonomy and the chairman should be independent," he said.

The PCB, led by Mohsin Hassan Khan, last year inducted a cricket committee, comprising Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Urooj Mumtaz. Following Mohsin's resignation in June, Khan was handed the reigns.

The cricketing committee is responsible for making crucial decisions regarding the cricketing structure in the country by advising the PCB chairman on all maters related to the game.

In a bid to improve the cricket structure, Chairman Ehsan Mani had earlier revealed that two former cricketers would be recruited. "We will be appointing two former cricketers in the committee," he had said.

Previously, the committee comprised of three former cricketers and three PCB officials. However, that may be about to change, as the PCB chairman had also hinted at reforming the committee.

"There will be only one PCB member, who will act as a bridge between the cricket committee and the cricket officials," he had said, elaborating that the committee was a bridge between cricketers and the board.