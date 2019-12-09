Sara Ali Khan receives first award for hit film 'Simmba', best debut for 'Kedarnath'

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan on Sunday received her first award for her hit movie Simmba and the 'Best Debut' award for Kedarnath at the Star Screen Awards.



The Aaj Kal actress took to Instagram to share adorable photos carrying the awards.

In the first post, Sara writes, " This is a special since it’s my first award for Simmba."

The Simmba actor thanked film director Rohit Shetty for giving her this opportunity, without even seeing a single frame of her debut Kedarnath. "Thank you for believing in me, encouraging me, mentoring me and always supporting me," she writes.

The Bollywood diva also thanked Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh. She shares, "Thank you @ranveersingh for being a fireball of energy, and invigorating everyone around you with the same. I truly believe I’m very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with you and see first hand the dedication and focus you work with."



On receiving the award for best debut, Sara says, "Thank you Star Screen Awards for the 'Best Debut' award. This one is for the entire cast and crew of Kedarnath.

"Thank you to everyone that made it possible for me to call myself ‘an actress’ - which was my ultimate dream, is my most favourite adjective and will always be something that I promise to try and get better and better," Sara adds.

