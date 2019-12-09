Sanna Marin of Finland becomes world's youngest female serving prime minister

Helsinki: Sanna Marin, 34, has been named the next prime minister of Finland after the former transportation minister was elected by her party --Social Democrats -- to the post of the PM on Sunday.



Sanna Marin is expected to take the oath of her office this week.

At 34, Marin becomes one of the world's youngest state leaders, ahead of Ukraine's prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, who is currently 35.

She will also be the youngest head of government in Finland's history.

AFP adds:

Sanna Marin narrowly won Sunday's vote to replace outgoing leader Antti Rinne, who resigned on Tuesday after losing the confidence of the coalition partner Centre Party over his handling of a postal strike.

"We have a lot of work to do to rebuild trust," Marin told reporters on Sunday night, while deflecting questions about her age.

"I have never thought about my age or gender, I think of the reasons I got into politics and those things for which we have won the trust of the electorate."

Parliament is expected to formally swear in the new prime minister on Tuesday.