Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone's hair transformation: 'Kill me'

Bollywood beauty queen Deepika Padukone never fails to serve major style goals with all of her looks and the diva is bringing short hair in style again.

The 33-year-old Tamasha actor let go off her signature long hair and brought on some major hair transformation as she went for a medium shoulder-length cut with golden streaks.

The new look of the diva left all fans with their jaws dropped as they couldn’t control themselves from falling head over heels for the actor.

Amongst those completely in awe of the actor was also Deepika’s superstar husband Ranveer Singh who once again won over the internet with his over-excited comment.



"Maar doh mujhe [Kill me],” he said.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she essays the role of an acid attack victim. The film will hit theaters in January 2020.