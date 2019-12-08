Katrina Kaif stuns in dazzling saree

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who is a major fashion inspiration for millions of fans and followers, shared an adorable photo of her in a dazzling saree on Sunday.



The adorable photo of the Sooryavanshi actor in peach-coloured saree has taken the internet by storm and has garnered around million hearts on Instagram.

Katrina took to Instagram and shared the photo in a beautiful sequined saree with a cherry blossom emoji.

Recently, the Bharat starlet had also set the internet on fire with her pink lehenga, traditional red saree and other dazzling outfits.



The actress will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film will hit the screens next year.