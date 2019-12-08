Ranveer Singh drops sweet comment on Deepika Padukone's throwback photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared a million-dollar throwback photo with her childhood bestie Divya Narayan on Sunday.
Deepika took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo and captioned it, " This Humpty & Dumpty sat on a wall...& ate curd rice."
The photo garnered over 700,000 likes from fans and followers of Deepika including Alia Bhatt and other B-town celebrities within short span of two hours.
In the photo, Chhapaak actress could be seen donning a yellow t-shirt showing off her cute dimples while her bestie wearing a red top with a jacket and is smiling, showing off her little cute teeth.
Deepika's hubby Ranveer Singh did not stay behind and was the first to drop a sweet comment on the photo.
The Simmba actor commented, "Cuties" with a smile and heart emoji.
