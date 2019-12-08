Ranveer Singh drops sweet comment on Deepika Padukone's throwback photo

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared a million-dollar throwback photo with her childhood bestie Divya Narayan on Sunday.



Deepika took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo and captioned it, " This Humpty & Dumpty sat on a wall...& ate curd rice."

The photo garnered over 700,000 likes from fans and followers of Deepika including Alia Bhatt and other B-town celebrities within short span of two hours.

In the photo, Chhapaak actress could be seen donning a yellow t-shirt showing off her cute dimples while her bestie wearing a red top with a jacket and is smiling, showing off her little cute teeth.



Deepika's hubby Ranveer Singh did not stay behind and was the first to drop a sweet comment on the photo.

The Simmba actor commented, "Cuties" with a smile and heart emoji.



