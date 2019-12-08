Sara Ali Khan to honour stepmom Kareena Kapoor by performing her hit songs

Sara Ali Khan has shared a loving relationship with her stepmom Kareena Kapoor and ever since she stepped foot in the industry she has been vocal about the iconic diva being her inspiration.

It looks like the 24-year-old Aaj Kal actor will be taking her inspiration to the next level as she pays tribute to Bebo by dancing to a mix of all her songs at the Star Screen Awards.

The reports of the starlet’s upcoming performance has left fans with their excitement skyrocketing as we all know what a big Kareena fan the Kedarnath actor is.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sara is presently busy filing David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan.