'If Karan Johar made Avengers': Watch Hulk, Thor, Spider Man dance to 'Disco Deewane'

Bollywood’s acclaimed director and producer Karan Johar is known far and wide for taking his ventures to another level when it comes to adding some spice.



Taking a jibe at just that, Twitter users found an amusing way to poke fun at the host of Koffee with Karan by sharing a video of people dressed as the Avengers and shaking a leg to Disco Deewane from Johar’s film, Student of the Year.

The viral tweet captioned "If Karan Johar made Avengers" showed the characters of Hulk, Captain America, Deadpool, Thor, Thanos, Spider Man and Iron Man dancing to the hit Bollywood tune and leaving all with fits of laughter.

The video even made the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor laugh out loud as he replied to the tweet with laughing emojis.

Check it out here:



