Deepika Padukone's fitness secrets spilled

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with Ranveer Singh, is not only known for her commendable acting skills but also for her impeccable physique.



The Padmaavat actor works hard to maintain her image as a beauty icon and now the diva's fitness secrets have finally been spilled for all of us to seek inspiration from in shedding those extra kilos.

According to Pinkvilla, the actor has a good metabolism and she makes sure to have six small meals a day instead of having three heavy ones while also taking food with rich fibre, proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, complex carbs and vitamins.

Before the breakfast, she takes a glass of warm water with lime and honey. Two egg whites, two plain dosa, upma or quinoa are the perfect start for her day.

For a pre-lunch snack, she takes a bowl of fruits followed by a lunch of grilled fish or chicken.

Deepika eats her dinner early and prefers roti and salad or vegetables.

Moreover, despite her busy schedule during shoots, she prefers homemade meals. If she skips the meals owing to work commitments, Deepika drinks coconut water or fresh fruit juices.

Apart from taking care of her diet, the actress regularly does yoga and plays badminton besides dancing, stretching and freehand exercises.