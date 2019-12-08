Salam Khan’s portrayal in 'Dabangg 3' is what fans have been yearning for: Prabhudheva

Prabhudheva, in a recent interview talked about Salman Khan's growth as an actor and details about Dabangg 3 in the most subtle of ways.

Speaking with IANS, Prabhudheva stated, "It is an all-out Salman Khan film. How you want to see Salman Khan, how I want to see him and how everybody wants to see him — the film is just that. Chulbul is like Chulbul. If you change him, people will not like it. Also, this time it is bigger than ('Dabangg') one and two."

Prabhudheva wanted to stay out of possible controversy during his interview, so he approached it with caution.

Rather than focusing on the details in the film, the director preferred to talk about the film's creative aspect. He went onto say, "The film has a strong love story. It mainly talks about how Chulbul Pandey became Chulbul."



