Aamir Khan beams with pride as daughter Ira Khan makes her directorial debut

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan has already been reigning over the industry for a while now but it appears her daughter Ira Khan is now following his footsteps as well.

As the 22-year-old star child gets ready to make directorial debut with a play titled Medea which raised its curtains in Mumbai on Saturday.

Showering support on his daughter and cheering her on, the PK actor penned an endearing note for her on Twitter.

“Break a leg Ira. Proud of you. Love. a.,” he said.

The young star’s play, which also star former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech as the lead, encircles a woman plotting vengeance against her disloyal husband.

While this marks Ira’s first directorial experience, she has expressed her interest in restricting herself behind the scenes in the director’s chair only instead of acting.







