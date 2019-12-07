close
Sat Dec 07, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 7, 2019

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sister passes away

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 07, 2019

Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister has passed away  after  losing her battle against cancer, local media reported on Saturday. 

  Syama Tamshi Siddiqui was 26.

According to the reports she  had been battling with cancer for eight years. 

The news of Syama’s death was confirmed by the actor’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui. 

He told a local broadcaster that Nawazuddin was in the US when their sister died at a hospital in Pune.

 Her funeral is expected to be held at the Bollywood actor's ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. 

Nawazuddin  Siddiqui had revealed in a social media post  last year that his  sister was diagnosed with cancer when she was 18. 

“My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 [email protected] & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulpSir fr introducng me 2 dem,” he had tweeted.

