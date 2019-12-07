Shah Rukh Khan's recent Insta post proves he has a wicked sense of humour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shah Rukh Khan is called the undisputed 'King Of Bollywood' regardless of how his movies are performing on the box office.
While his friends Aamir Khan and Salman Khan continue to give blockbusters one after another, SRK has had quite a rocky journey when it comes to his films.
But nothing seems to take away the wit and intelligence with which SRK has charmed a generation of cinema goers.
His fans still considered him to be the most talented and funniest guy to enter the tinsel town.
His latest Instagram picture and the caption accompanying it speaks volumes about his sense of humor.
