Kartik Aaryan turned down shoot with Sara Ali Khan for 'Aaj Kal': report

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan had reportedly refused some patchwork shoot with Sara Ali Khan, according to reports floating on the internet.



According to Filmfare, Kartik had asked Imtiaz Ali to avoid the patchwork shoot with Sara if it was not important for the film — Aaj Kal — after the director wanted to do so.

Rumours of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's romance were abuzz before their split ahead of the shooting of film Aaj Kal.

The Simmba actress and Kartik had reportedly broken up after they were unable to find time for each other because of work commitments.

The split news was quite a surprise to the fans of both former lovebirds.

Since break-up with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik is reportedly dating Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Aanya Panday.

Film Aaj Kal will hit the theaters on February 14, 2020.