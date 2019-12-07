close
Sat Dec 07, 2019
Murtaza Ali Shah
December 7, 2019

PML-N leaders hold important meeting in London

LONDON: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are meeting to discuss important issues that include extension of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the accountability drive of the opposition parties against the government. 

According to this correspondent, PML-N leaders who are in London and are taking part in the meeting are  Pervaiz Rashid, Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam, Khurram Dastagir, Shehbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif. 

The meeting will also discuss the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's performance. 

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak have both said recently that the government will take the opposition on-board regarding legislation on extending the army chief's tenure. 

The order, read out by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, ordered the parliament to introduce legislation for appointment of army chief under Article 243.

The Supreme Court's order had stated "Article 243 of the Constitution clearly mandates that the Federal Government shall have control and command of the Armed Forces and the supreme command of the Armed Forces shall vest in the President."

The chief justice had remarked that the court had observed judicial restraint and had left the matter to the parliament.

