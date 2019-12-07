LHC to hear Maryam's petition for removal of name from ECL on Dec 9

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's petition on removing her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on December 9, Geo News reported on Saturday.

A two-member bench of the high court headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najfi will hold proceedings of the case from December 9. Maryam has requested the court to direct the government to remove her name from the no-fly list so she can travel abroad to take care of her father, Nawaz Sharif.

Last month , the LHC had directed the government to remove Nawaz's name from the ECL for four weeks, without any conditions, so he could seek medical treatment abroad.

In the petition, Maryam claimed that she was suffering from a lot of mental stress as her father's health was in grave condition and she could not monitor him.

The PML-N leader claimed that ever since her mother died, she had been Nawaz's primary caregiver. Maryam stated in the petition that her father had initiated projects worth billions of rupees in Pakistan that no other preceding or succeeding government had been able to match.

She asked the court to remove her name from the ECL till the final verdict of the case filed against her was not announced.

Maryam also challenged the legality of her name being placed on the no-fly list by claiming that her version had not been heard and asked the court to remove her name from the ECL till the final verdict in her case is announced.



The PML-N leader’s name along with her father Nawaz Sharif’s was placed on the no-fly list last year, following their conviction in the Avenfield reference.