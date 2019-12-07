When Kartik Aaryan chose Sara Ali Khan as his ‘Patni’

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s whirlwind romance had caught the attention of the world after they started indulging in massive PDA after they confirming they are dating.



The rumoured couple was going quite strong, so much so, that Kartik Aaryan revealed he would take Sara Ali Khan as his ‘Patni’ [wife].

The actor revealed this piece of information during the promotions of his movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh, when he was given the options of four actresses and asked to pick two of them as his wife, and the other two as his girlfriends.

Kartik, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, was asked who amongst Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Nushrat Bharucha and Tara Sutaria could qualify to be his Patni and his Woh.



Not surprisingly, Kartik said that Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani could be his Patni and upon being prompted said that he would take Tara and Nushrat as his Woh.

Looks like the actors still have a spark of romance left in between, which their fans are dying to see getting rekindled.