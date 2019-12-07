Bhumi Pednekar has her eyes set on the stars, says she is a restless actor

Bhumi Pednekar has her eyes set on the sky as the actress is delivering back-to-back hits recently. With her new film Pati, Patni Aur Woh now running in cinemas, the star said she is a restless actor.

"It is the time for good cinema and I want to do the best cinema that is being made by the industry today. I have set this target for myself and I want to push myself and challenge myself as an artist to realise my vision for myself. I'm a restless actor and I like to do everything," Bhumi told IANS.

She added, "My film choices are a testimony to the kind of actor I want to be. I want to be diverse and enjoy the process of becoming someone on screen. It is hugely satisfying when people forget the name of who is acting on screen and invest themselves thoroughly into the character they are seeing."



Bhumi thanked her fans for showering her with so much love and support.

"I am thankful to audiences and critics and the universe for this incredible year. It has been an immensely satisfying year creatively and it has made me realise that I have to trust my instincts at choosing scripts because all my choices have worked for me from a commercial and a critical point of view," she said.